Taylor Mason Broderson, 29, gained his heavenly wings, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Baytown, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He and his twin brother Tylor were born on January 28, 1993, in Baytown, to Deborah Stephens Broderson. Taylor graduated from Sterling High School, in Baytown, with the class of 2012. He was employed at the City of Baytown working as a traffic control specialist at the time of his passing.

Taylor was a soft-hearted and caring individual. He would do anything for anyone and always ready to help. Taylor was a loving son, brother, husband, father and friend to many. His family was his greatest joy in life, especially his daughter Keira, whom he loved more than life itself.

Ever since his youth, Taylor was a man of “junk junk” because he always had a backpack with him, filled with an array of items that brought him comfort and kept him busy. He enjoyed the simple things in life like whittling with wood, reading, and watching television. Taylor liked to read weird fact books and within minutes he could recite the book back, filled with excitement. He was an avid enthusiast of knives and had a collection of various types. Taylor was an avid music lover, with an eclectic taste for music that was truly commendable. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Taylor was preceded in death by his twin brother Tylor Broderson; his grandfather Bryant Stephens, Sr., his cousin Keagan Stephens; and his father-in-law Roy Wilson. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Kayla Broderson; his daughter Keira Broderson; his mother Deborah Moseley and husband Jonah; his grandmother Julia Morton; his brother Bryce Stephens; his step-siblings Dakota and Colton Moseley; his uncle Bryant James Stephens and wife Amy; his cousins Kayleigh Stephens and Baby Kohen and Kaylnn Stephens; his niece and nephews Marlee Stephens, Aiden Rudolph and Granger Gurganus, his mother-in-law Peggy Wilson; sisters-in-law Rylee, Amber and Kennedy; his brothers-in-law Scott, Matthew, Jacob and Zach; his canine buddy Choco; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11 am, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Taylor’s life will begin at 12 pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jason Cowart officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Taylor’s honor to the family to set up an education fund for Keira.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.sterlingfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

