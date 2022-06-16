Mira “Kay Kay” Brown, 32, of Batson, Texas, gained her angel wings on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Kingwood Medical Center with her family by her side.

Kay Kay was born on June 7, 1990 to Austin Kent Brown and Penny Hughes in Conroe, Texas. Kay Kay was an adventurous, free spirit who never came across an animal she couldn’t catch, a hole she couldn’t fish, or a person she couldn’t love. She was a barefoot queen who did it all this way from frog gigging to riding horses. She never met a fear she couldn’t conquer and she loved more fierce than most. Her girls thought she hung the moon. Kay Kay will be missed by anyone ever blessed to cross her path.

Kay Kay was preceded in death by her father, Austin Kent Brown; nana, Judy Rulon; papa, Jack Rulon; and grandpa, Wayne T. Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother Penny Brown; daughters, Shyann Brown, Breann Coleman, Leiann Coleman; brothers, Dustin Brown and wife Sara of Dayton, TX, Austin Brown of Dayton, TX; sisters, Lorin Arrant and husband Jeff of Dayton, TX; Nephews, Jaxon Arrant and TheodoreCooper Arrant; niece Aubrey Grace Brown, and a host of family and friends.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm, at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, 2:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson, TX with Pastor Jerry Hovater officiating. Interment will follow to Felps Cemetery in Thicket, Texas.

Honoring Kay Kay as pallbearers are Logan Hughes, Tony Kendall, Jacob Jabrowski, Mason Lawson, Tommy Strawn, Lance Coleman, and Spencer Nethercutt.

