Graduation 2022: Tarkington HS grads celebrate new beginning

One-hundred-and-three graduates walked across the stage at Tarkington High School stadium on May 26 to accept their diplomas and turn their tassels. Altogether the students amassed $642,000 in scholarships.

The Tarkington ISD Education Foundation has committed another $1,500 for each student upon enrolling in a technical, trade school, community college or university, giving the graduates a financial boost to get them started. As valedictorian, Josiah Faircloth has received a scholarship to Texas A&M University. Salutatorian Dylan Hadley received a merit-based scholarship to Louisiana State University.

The graduates are listed below in alphabetical order:

The families and friends of Tarkington High School graduates packed both the home and visitor bleachers.

A-F: Morgan Abbott, Bruce Alberta, Hope Anderson, Jasun Anderson, Alexander Remington Andrews, Orlando Aran-Guerrero, Makylee Ayers, James Scott Baxter, Russell Bentley, Gabriel Blake, Katie Bortz, Braden Bostwick, Zachary Bullard, Julia Bundrick, Shelby Burns, Nicole Carley, Dakota Chapman, Kyler Colbert, Chase Collins, Toby Cotton, Abraham Cruz, Brianna Dailey, Caiden Davis, Jason Day Jr., Mackenzie Deming, Kassidy Dodd, Jaiden Dominy, Ellie Dowdell, John Dowdell, Emily Drake, Gavin Edwards, Kaleb Edwards, Josiah Faircloth, Kaitlyn Faulkner, Bobby Finney II, Levi Finney, Justin Fruia

G-M: Coby Galland, Alexander Garciz, Justin Gilmore, Grace Grover, Dylan Hadley, Anthony Hallmark, Thomas Hannah, Bailee Harlow, Phillip Hayman, Aidan Herndon, Zachary Hobbs, Brylee Holmes, Riley Johnson, Jewel Jones, Paxton Joslin, Drendahl Kanada, Aaron King, Amy King, Gianna Kirchner, Stacie Krutsinger, Megan Lambert, Garrett Ling, Jordan Manners, Kolby Mask, Te’Ara Mays, Kevin McCarther, Aiden Milian, Paige Miller, Joseph Mobley, Jersee Moore, Evelyn Moreno, Karla Muniz, Kayla Morgan, Ty Murphy, Zachary Murphy

N-Z: David Ornelas, Lauren Page, Scout Payne, Ashlee Pearson, Ana Carolina Gonzalez, Helen Portillo, Fernando Preciado, Melodi Presson, Geovani Quijano, Ivan Rodriguez, Makinley Sabino-White, Haley Sandifer, Katelyn Sherrod, Mia Shew, Rebecca Slaughter, Abbigail Smith, Savana Smith, Benjamin Stephens, Tana Sullivan, August Taschery, Jonah Thomas, Kayla Tillis, Lindsey Tinney, Ragan Tyler, Ethan Vandver, Gavyn Vandver, Faith Waller, Savannah Williams and Grant Wright.

Josiah Faircloth, the Tarkington High School valedictorian for the Class of 2022, led the students as they walked across the dais and accepted their diplomas. Dylan Hadley is the salutatorian for the Tarkington High School Class of 2022.

