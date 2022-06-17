Liberty County to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows

The Fourth of July will be celebrated with a bang this year as four cities across Liberty County host free fireworks shows with Cleveland and Liberty’s on July 3, and Daisetta and Hardin’s on July 4. All four cities are known for hosting impressive shows that are well-attended by residents of the area.

Cleveland

First up will be on Sunday, July 3, at the Cleveland High School stadium when the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Unity Committee have organized a 20-minute display that will be synchronized to patriotic music. This show, arranged through Celestial Displays of Conroe, will be an upgraded Class B fireworks display. In recent years, the fireworks shows were smaller and lower to the ground, which caused some visibility issues about midway through the show.

Ashleigh Broussard, director of the Cleveland Civic Center and Visitors Bureau, said the City opted to go with the upgraded fireworks that will rise higher into the sky, which should avoid the smokiness seen in previous shows. The length of the show is also an upgrade from previous years.

“Our big sponsors this year are the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation and Entergy Texas. We had a total of 24 sponsors who made the show possible,” she said. “We are looking for it to be a big show this year. We are inviting everyone to come out to the stadium and be a part of it. We will be handing out glow-in-the-dark necklaces and bracelets, and mini American flags.”

Broussard said attendance last year suffered from rains that swept through the area but she is counting on the skies being clear this year and a record crowd of spectators.

“We have been doing this show for several years. It seems to grow every year in spectators,” she said.

Cleveland Band Booster Club members will have the stadium concession stands open prior to the show, so people can purchase drinks and snacks while they wait for the show to begin. Parking will be available on the north and south sides of the football stadium. The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will begin a few minutes after dusk.

Security and traffic control will be provided by Cleveland ISD Police Department, Cleveland Police Department and the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office.

If you are unable to attend, this show will be livestreamed on Bluebonnet News’ Facebook page.

Daisetta

The communities of Hull and Daisetta might be small in size, but these folks know how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Each year, they put on an impressive fireworks display that is organized by volunteer firefighters from the Liberty County ESD 2. This year will be no exception. Firefighters will be readying for the show for the next two weeks, said Fire Chief Benny Carroll.

The show will be held on Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m. or shortly thereafter, at the Hull-Daisetta High School stadium.

Sponsors are Phoenix Park Energy, Liberty County ESD #2, Lifepoint Church, Central Baptist Church, Hull-Daisetta ISD, City of Daisetta, Entergy, and Eric and Tammy Thaxton.

Local churches typically hand out free hot dogs and other food items to participants.

Parking will be available around the stadium and in the various parking lots that line FM 834.

For more information on this show, call the City of Daisetta at 936-536-6761.

Hardin

A few miles from Daisetta in the neighboring community of Hardin, firefighters with Liberty County ESD 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) also are volunteering their time and efforts to host a fireworks show for the community on Monday, July 4.

Fireworks will be set up on CR 2016 next to Hardin High School’s stadium and the best place to view the show will be from the bleachers.

The show will begin roughly around 8:30 to 8:45 p.m. It is expected to last between 20 to 25 minutes.

Liberty

The City of Liberty is still finetuning its plans to celebrate Independence Day. Pre-COVID-19 celebrations included bounce houses and family-friend activities centered around the basketball pavilion at the City Park; however, in recent years, the City has offered scaled-down versions of the show with all the fireworks and minus the extra activities.

City Secretary April Gilliland says the City is still in discussions on if they will have activities included in this year’s show, which is set for Sunday, July 3. As soon as more information is available, the City will share their plans.

For now, the celebration will be a 15-minute fireworks show organized through Pyro Shows of Texas.

“Fireworks will go off at dark-thirty,” said Gilliland. “That’s usually around 9 p.m.”

People who plan to attend should make their way into the City Park 30 minutes to an hour in advance. There is no bad place from which to view the fireworks at the City Park; with ample space, there is plenty of room for people to park, sit in their cars or chairs and enjoy the show.

Liberty Police Department officers will provide security and traffic control while firefighters will be assisting inside the park, she said.

Can’t make it to any of the shows?

Bluebonnet News will be livestreaming at least two of the shows this year on its Facebook page. Follow Bluebonnet News to keep up with the latest information and news for Liberty County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

