Splendora grandfather arrested for allegedly shooting at son, grandson

A family disturbance around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, on the 26600 block of Carol Lane in Splendora ended with shots reportedly fired by one man at two family members.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired at the residence. When they arrived, deputies discovered a white male, later identified as Thomas Reed, with a laceration to his head. Deputies also learned the two other persons involved in the incident left the location, one on foot and one in a vehicle, with both descriptions provided to area law enforcement.

With the assistance of the Splendora Police Department, Patton Village Police Department, and the Department of Public Safety, both persons were located and returned to the scene. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit responded.

The preliminary investigation suggests Thomas Reed, who owns the residence, was involved in an argument with his son and his grandson, both of whom are adults who also live at the residence. Reed wanted them to leave the home, which they refused, citing they also live at the house.

Reed then retrieved a handgun and shot at them. Neither victim was injured. In fear of their lives, both victims reportedly used self-defense measures against Reed to disarm him, and during the altercation, Reed suffered a laceration to his head. After the altercation, the victims left the location for their safety.

According to the sheriff’s office statement, the investigation led detectives to believe Thomas Reed was the aggressor in the incident, and he was subsequently arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – Family Violence.

This investigation is still ongoing, and no further information can be released at this time.

