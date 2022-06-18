David, Terrell elected to Cleveland City Council

Voters in the City of Cleveland returned to the polls on Saturday to finally decide two races for city council. These races were left too close to call in the May 7 election.

The races still contested after the May 7 election were Position 4 and Position 5. Candidates Desiree David and Rachel Hall were vying for Position 4. Candidates Fred Terrell and Mike Doyle were competing for Position 5.

In early and absentee voting, the results are as follows:

Position 4

Desiree David – 15 absentee, 76 early votes, 69 Election Day – 160 total votes

Rachel Hall – 17 absentee, 84 early votes, 42 election day – 143 total votes

Position 5

Fred Terrell – 25 absentee, 100 early voting, 84 election day – 209 total votes

Mike Doyle – 5 absentee, 68 early voting, 24 election day – 97 total votes

The polls are now closed and election officials in Liberty are awaiting the Cleveland Civic Center box. Full election results will be posted as soon as they become available.

