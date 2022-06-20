Jimmy McNorton was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on February 24, 1933, to parents, R.J. and Ruby D. Williams McNorton. He passed away, surrounded by his family, June 17, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 89.

Jimmy delivered newspapers in Cleveland as a kid, and then graduated from Cleveland High School, served our country in the US Army, worked for many years on the pipeline, and operated Rogers-McNorton until 1991.

He was a very respected man throughout the Cleveland community. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Alice McNorton; and brother, Jerry McNorton.

He is survived by his children, Ronny McNorton, Jesse McNorton and wife Sonya, Sandra McNorton, Donald McNorton and wife Linda, Jerri Ann McNorton and husband Craig, Toshia Davis and husband David; grandchildren, Holly Ann, Brandon, Victoria, John, Chelsea, Cody, Tristan, Trenton, Jerry, Dustin, Brandi, and Raymond; great grandchildren, Averi, Paisley, Alice, Jamison, Tallen, Stella, Sierra, Kaylynn, Graclynn, and Lynndie.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11am with Pastor George Hayden officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

