Zeno Joseph Arceneaux III was the fifth child of Zeno Arceneaux Jr. and Emily Guillary, born on August 1, 1934, in Liberty, Texas.

Zeno fluently spoke Creole French and English. On February 15, 1958, he married Clement Elizabeth Simien in Raywood, Texas. The newlyweds made their home in Raywood, Texas, and their first child was born in September 1959.

In December 1959, tragedy struck the young family. Zeno suffered a near-fatal accident after falling 50 feet from a building at a job site in Houston, Texas. Through months of physical therapy and grounding in his spiritual faith, Zeno overcame the probability of living a limited life. Instead, Zeno lived his life to the fullest. In July 1961, Zeno and his young family relocated from Raywood, Texas, to Tucson, Arizona. Zeno and Clement progressed in their lives and raised four children, Michael, Carla, Sharon, and Deborah.

Known for his innate qualities of friendliness and empathy for all humanity, Zeno was held in high esteem by all who knew him. Zeno never forgot his roots and humble beginnings in Raywood, Texas. He taught the values of work ethics and always putting forth your best efforts to his children. The importance of solid ethics and values he taught his children ultimately became standard family traits passed on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Zeno is proceeded in life by his parents, five siblings, his son Michael Edward Arceneaux, daughter Deborah Lynn Arceneaux-Lopez and grandson Joseph Zeno Arceneaux. His wife Clement of 64 years, daughters Carla and Sharon, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren survives Zeno.

His legacy lives on; some of us remember him as a son, an uncle, cousin, or brother; on the other hand, his wife, children, and grandchildren remember Zeno as a provider, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Regardless of how we choose to retain memories of him, thoughts of kindness will forever be embedded in our minds whenever we think or speak of Zeno Joseph Arceneaux, III.

On July 2, 2022, services for Zeno will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood, Texas. The memorial viewing will begin at 8:00 am, followed by a traditional Mass at 10:00 am.

