Neil William Huffsmith of Daisetta passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his residence. He was 91.

Neil was born in New York, to William Huffsmith and Adeline Schiller. He had lived in Daisetta for many years and was a Lab Technician and also a U.S. Army Veteran serving his country during the Korean conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife Georgialea Huffsmith and brother Edward Huffsmith.

Survivors are his son Allen Huffsmith, and grandchildren, Bailee Stockton and William Huffsmith.

