Kenneth James Price, 45 of Shepherd, Texas passed away on June 16,2022. He was born on Wednesday, December 8, 1976, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.M. and Alice Price, Vira Powell. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughters, Sara Ashley Price, Jenny Caroline Torres and husband Dillon; mother Cheryl (Fulcher) Brown and husband Robert, father Willard Price and wife Yolanda; brothers, Marcus Price, Christopher Price and wife Lois; sister, Danielle Hewetson and husband Eric; grandchildren, Skyla, Carson and Motley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

