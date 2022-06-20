Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 16, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2022:

  • Kimble, Jeremy Glenn – Parole Violation
  • Casey, David Edward – Arson
  • Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Bond Forfeiture-Robbery, Robbery and Bench Warrant
  • Gonzalez, Josue Eduardo – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Davis, Lebaron Mikhail – Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Cameron, Jacob Clayton – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery
  • Lee, Crystal Diane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
