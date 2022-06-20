Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 16, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 16, 2022:

Kimble, Jeremy Glenn – Parole Violation

Casey, David Edward – Arson

Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Bond Forfeiture-Robbery, Robbery and Bench Warrant

Gonzalez, Josue Eduardo – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Davis, Lebaron Mikhail – Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Cameron, Jacob Clayton – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery

Lee, Crystal Diane – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Jacob Clayton Casey, David Edward Davis, Lebaron Mikhail Del Valle, Rafael Antonio Gonzalez, Josue Eduardo Lee, Crystal Diane

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

