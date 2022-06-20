Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 17, 2022:

  • Kelley, Jroy Jola – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information, and Use of Sidewalk
  • Nario, Antelmo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Sanchez-Salazar, Jorge – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Ortiz-Sanders, Rebecca Barbara – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
  • Graggs, Robert Dwayne – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County
  • Sanchez, Ismael – Driving While Intoxicated
