Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 17, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 17, 2022:

Kelley, Jroy Jola – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information, and Use of Sidewalk

Nario, Antelmo – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Sanchez-Salazar, Jorge – Driving While Intoxicated

Ortiz-Sanders, Rebecca Barbara – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15 years of age

Graggs, Robert Dwayne – Burglary of a Habitation

Elliott, Fabian Latroy – Hold for Harris County

Sanchez, Ismael – Driving While Intoxicated

Elliott, Fabian Latroy Graggs, Robert Dwayne Kelley, Jroy Jola Nario, Antelmo Ortiz-Sanders, Rebecca Barbara Sanchez, Ismael Sanchez-Salazar, Jorge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

