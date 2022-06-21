Gregory Tod Ripkowski, 52, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Greg was born November 26, 1969 in Dayton, Texas to parents, Stanley Joseph Ripkowski and Helen Fay Taylor Ripkowski.

Greg was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton Schools graduating from Dayton High School in 1988. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Greg was employed by Air Products as an assistant manager and was currently an active member of the CCA Texas and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed cooking outdoors especially with the Rip Brothers BBQ Competition Team. Greg loved his family and his friends and will be missed by all that knew him.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Ripkowski; his grandparents, Ivy Taylor and Dosia Peveto. He is survived by his mother, Helen Ripkowski; daughters, Jordyn Poor and husband Jordan and Karli Ripkowski and fiancé Jerry Maddox; grandchild, Leighton Poor and Harper Poor on the way; his brothers, Randy Ripkowski and wife Marlo; Steven Ripkowski and wife Shana; his companion and her daughter, Ashley Boyett and Taylor Schneiter; nieces and nephews, Aaron Ripkowski and wife Amanda, Amber Phillips and husband John Paul, Daniel Ripkowski and wife Rainy, Jessica Jenkins and husband Brandon, and Kasey Morris; grand nieces and nephews, Brendan, Chance, Kendall, Grant, Carter, and Reese; also numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

A full obit and service information will be added as soon as available

