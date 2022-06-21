Orville Gene Fleetwood, 87, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Orville was born to Elmo Douglas Fleetwood and Mary Novella Howard Fleetwood on April 14, 1935 in Duncan, Okla. He moved as a young man to the Houston area to pursue a career as a computer programmer. Orville worked at Coca- Cola Foods Division for 32 years as a building manager. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Liberty. Orville enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, socializing, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Robert Kent Fleetwood, and siblings, J.D. Fleetwood, Patty Ruth Davidson, Floyd A. Fleetwood, Ecile Mae Loveday, Steve Fleetwood. Survived by his wife, Patricia Wolfe Fleetwood, daughter Kristen Ann Weaver and husband Mike Weaver, son Kevin Douglas Fleetwood and wife Lisa Fleetwood, his grandchildren Brett Weaver, Blake Weaver and wife Tara, Kahla Oden and husband Dallas, Megan Johnson and husband Randy, Kody Fleetwood and wife Jalynn, Melynn Fleetwood, Blaire Fleetwood, and his eight great grandchildren. Also, survived by his sister, Mary Lucille Davidson and sister in laws, Idella Fleetwood and Shirley Fleetwood along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Liberty. A celebration of life will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Liberty, with Pastor Jeff Berger from First Baptist of Conroe and Pastor Glenn Leatherman from First Baptist of Liberty officiating. Honoring the family as pallbearers will be Brett Weaver, Blake Weaver, Kody Fleetwood, Dallas Oden, Randy Johnson, and Logan Ward.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Orville Gene Fleetwood, please visit our floral store.

