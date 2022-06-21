Larry Wayne Dekerlegand,71, of Hemphill, Texas, entered into Heaven on June 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Dekerlegand was born on January 31, 1951, to the late Willie J. Dekerlegand and Sadie Mae Guidry.

Mr. Dekerlegand was a retired Ironworker/Welder for surrounding companies. He resided in Hemphill, Texas for 30 years but lived the past few months in Batson, Texas. Mr. Dekerlegand loved the outdoors and spent many days fishing. He had a love for collecting guns, making knives, and watching John Wayne movies. You could always find him at Fat Fred’s drinking coffee and pulling pranks. ZZ Top was his music of choice. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy Dekerlegand; and brother, Daniel Dekerlegand.

Those left to cherish his memory are daughters, Rebecca Webb of Batson, TX and Rachel James of Sealy, TX; sons, John Dekerlegand of Batson, TX and David Dekerlegand of Fort Polk, LA; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

