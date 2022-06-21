Cara Lynn (Hoffman) Brown, 58, of Hull, Texas, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Donald G. Hoffman and Edith (Dolan) Hoffman, both of whom have proceeded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 years, Mike Brown; daughters, Kathleen Ferrell and Rebecca Stoudt; brother, Johnathan Hoffman; sisters, Donella and Dara Hoffman; grandchildren, Nathen, Malcom and Ryder Ferrell, Kinsley and Oliver Stoudt.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cara Lynn (Hoffman) Brown, please visit our floral store.

