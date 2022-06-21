Bodhi Cole, 3, of Porter, Texas went to his Heavenly home on June 16, 2022. He was born on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in Fountain Valley, California to Heaven (Cole) Kervin.

Bodhi was preceded in death by his Nana, Diana Kervin. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents Brad and Heaven Kervin; brother, Payton Kervin; sisters, Audrey and Amelia Kervin; grandparents, Ronald Silvas and wife Christina, Carlton Kervin; uncles, Gary and Caden Silvas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Services are pending at this time.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

