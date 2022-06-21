Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2022:
- Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Crosby, Rodney Rex – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Shires, Michael Odell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Fabila, Efrain – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Donald, Waylon Braxton – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair