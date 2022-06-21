Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2022:

Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crosby, Rodney Rex – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Shires, Michael Odell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Fabila, Efrain – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Donald, Waylon Braxton – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

