Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 18, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 18, 2022:

  • Wickliff, Blake Mims – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Crosby, Rodney Rex – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Shires, Michael Odell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Fabila, Efrain – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Donald, Waylon Braxton – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
