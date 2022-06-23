Fugitives from San Antonio, Dallas added to Texas 10 Most Wanted lists

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Raynaldo Farias Tijerina, of San Antonio, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Cecil Colby Smith, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Tijerina’s arrest and up to $3,000 for Smith’s. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Raynaldo Farias Tijerina, 44, is affiliated with the Tango Blast gang. He’s been wanted since October 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. The Texas Board of Probation and Paroles issued a warrant for Tijerina’s arrest the following month for a parole violation.

In 1995, Tijerina was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. While in prison, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to an additional 15 years. Tijerina was released on parole in January 2017.

Tijerina is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, abdomen, left arm and left leg. He has brown eyes but may wear colored contacts. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Cecil Colby Smith, 40, has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant in December 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2002, Smith was convicted of violating a protective order/assault/stalking and was sentenced to four years of probation. In 2003, Smith was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child for incidents with a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison. In 2011, Smith was convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to eight years. He was released from prison in 2017.

Smith is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Longview, Amarillo and the state of Oklahoma. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 32 people off the lists, including 14 gang members and 18 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

