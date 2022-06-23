Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 21, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 21, 2022:

  • Ehrlich, Timothy Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of Marijuana
  • McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication
  • Robinett, Roland Dell – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Johnson, Kody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated
  • McDaniel, John Raymond – Parole Violation
  • Spears, Ethan – Possession of Marijuana
  • Harris, Olean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Moomey, Joshua Allen – Hold for Houston County-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Parole Violation and Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Roberson, Cardrai Pierre – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Gens, Dylan Scott – Hold for Montgomery County-Theft of Property (two counts), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harris, Deandre Dewayne – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention
