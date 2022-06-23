Meet your LCSO volunteers: Husband-and-wife team consistently pitch in to help sheriff’s office

When Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader first authorized the all-volunteer formation of the Sheriff’s Citizen Auxiliary Network ( S.C.A.N) in November 2017, some of the very first persons to step up and offer their time and expertise were the husband and wife team of Len and Betty Jones.

This volunteer S.C.A.N group has stepped up to assist the LCSO in many events such as the Liberty Jubilee, the Retired Texas Ranger reunion event, the Citizen on Patrol assignments as well as other events that volunteers can help with. Even at this first formation meeting it was clear that Len and Betty were no strangers to “volunteerism” as they have many involvements in community services.

After Len served his country in the military for four years, he formed his own successful independent trucking business and retired from that after 33 years on the road with he and Betty traveling through all the states in the United States. Len has been a member of the American Legion Post 512 in Dayton for 16 years while he and Betty still found time to join the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for six more years.

Not satisfied with those accomplishments, Len served a year and a half as a Dayton Police Dispatcher. Even now he has just been re-elected to another term as a Commissioner and Treasurer of the Liberty County Emergency Service District #3 ( ESD 3). Len said that being a 30-year Mason with the Old River Lodge #1442 in Mont Belvieu has given him even a greater insight into community service, all of this while serving the Sheriff’s Office as the full-time volunteer statistician in maintaining the work records and hours put in by other S.C.A.N members.

During all their volunteer time, Betty has been by Len’s side all the way with her own involvement with the Sheriff’s S.C.A.N organization as she, too, is retired. Betty has also worked many of the local events for the Sheriff’s Office while she still is a volunteer in the Hospitality room of the Dayton ‘Ole Tyme Days as well as working the Veterans Day event at the Dayton Community Center. Her presence will also grace the Community Center’s kitchen during the Marine Corp Ball.

When asked as to why she wanted to serve another volunteer organization such as S.C.A.N her response was what one would expect from a person who has an open heart to help others.

Betty said, “… Now that I am fully retired, I have a desire to remain active in a positive environment and contribute to my community as much as possible.” These words could not ring more true for the goals and objectives of the S.C.A.N team members. With the husband and wife team of Len and Betty, their combined volunteer work for the Sheriff’s S.C.A.N organization is most welcome and clearly proves, once again, that volunteers are not unpaid because they are worthless, They are unpaid because they are priceless. Len and Betty Joneses’ contribution to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and local community service cannot be measured in hours alone, it can only be measured in deep appreciation for their unselfish donation of their time and talents.

