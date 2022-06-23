Dog brings home a human hand in Devers

A homeowner in the 500 block of S. Gates St. in the Devers area called the Liberty County Sheriff’s dispatcher around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23, to say that their family dog just brought home a human hand.

Investigators from the LCSO responded immediately and confirmed that it was, in fact, a human hand. Shortly thereafter, additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition; therefore it was not possible to determine the race or age of the body. The clothes, however, suggest that the body belonged to a male.

A revolver was found near the body and photos of the clothing will be released tomorrow in hopes that someone will be able to identify them.

Capt. Knox indicated there has been no missing person report made to the Sheriff’s Office that would fit the remains but Investigators will be checking with other law enforcement agencies to determine if they may have someone missing that would fit this description.

Liberty County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. In this early stage of the investigation, the identity of the decedent is unknown.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

