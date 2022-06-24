Cleveland Chamber welcomes new eatery

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 2 for Products and Snacks, a new business in the Cleveland area owned by husband-and-wife team, Joseph and Felicity Tchani.

Located at 500 Plum Grove Road in Cleveland, Products and Snacks offers a variety of homemade meals that are as tasty as they are affordable.

Burger baskets with fries are $5.99, cheeseburger combos are $6.99, chicken and dumplings for $5.99, Mexi-chicken rice for $10.99, fried shrimp for $7.50, chef salads for $8.99, loaded sausage burritos for $3.99, catfish dinners for $7.99 and pork ribs for $12.99. If you want to try something different, they also offer Jollof Rice and their signature homemade peanut caramels.

Chamber staff and guests at the ribbon cutting were given generous samples of the foods to try, and everyone was impressed by the flavor of the food. Dine-in and carry-out is available. The business also sells gift items, clothing and its boxes of peanut caramels.

If you are interested in joining the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, call 281-592-8786.

