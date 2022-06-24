Three suspects sought for Dayton armed robbery

Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who committed an armed robbery of the Valero store, formerly known as Calhoun’s Country Store, on Monday, June 20.

The suspects entered the store brandishing a weapon and pointing it in the vicinity of store clerks, according to still images taken from surveillance video cameras inside the store. They allegedly made of with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, according to information from Dayton Police Department.

One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with white writing on the front, black pants and black athletic shoes with white soles. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie, gray pants and black athletic shoes. The third suspect, who was brandishing a pistol, was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and white athletic shoes. All three of the suspects attempted to conceal their faces either by a face covering or pulling the drawstrings of their hoodie.

Lt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, when asked if the suspects are believed to be related to other robberies in the area, said he does not believe that to be the case. He said the investigation is still ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Chris Duos at 936-258-7621.

