Lower Trinity Basin Chapter, Texas Master Naturalist class starting in August

Do you have an interest in nature? Do you enjoy spending time outside? Do animals and birds and lizards fascinate you? Do you like to share your interests with other folks? Then you may be interested in becoming a Texas Master Naturalist™.

Texas Master Naturalist is a program funded by Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the state of Texas.

The Lower Trinity Basin Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists serves Liberty and Chambers Counties. Our members have diverse interests, from birds to bees to trees to waters to butterflies to snakes to native plants and more. We serve our region as water monitors, nature educators, native plant and tree cultivators, as well as a broad variety of volunteer services to our natural resources. We share and celebrate our diverse interests and have fun learning and working together. We would love to have you join us.

Becoming a Texas Master Naturalist involves approximately 40 hours of initial classroom and outdoor training over the course of a few months and shared with classmates and speakers who share your interests. The Lower Trinity Basin Chapter will be holding a new training class beginning August 6, 2022. Applications for the class are available now and due by July 25, 2022.

In addition to your initial training, you’ll be expected to volunteer for at least 40 hours per year and attend 8 hours of advanced training to be fully certified as a Texas Master Naturalist. You can receive an application by sending an email to lowertrinitybasin@gmail.com.

The class fee of $175 includes the textbook, all training materials, an official name tag and shirt, and the first year of dues. Tuition assistance may be available.

To learn more, join us for our chapter meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty at 2041 Trinity St. We have a brief business meeting followed by a presentation on a nature related topic.

Additional information can be found at txmn.org or txmn.org/lowertrinitybasin/

