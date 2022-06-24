SPCA: 60 abandoned animals discovered in blistering heat on deplorable Plum Grove property

The Houston SPCA on Wednesday afternoon, June 22, arrived to a horrible scene of 60 neglected animals abandoned on a property in Plum Grove near Paul Campbell Loop Road, including 28 cats and two newborn kittens inside an extremely hot camper filled with urine and feces.

An infrared thermometer showed the internal temperature of the camper at 100 degrees while the felines were exposed to high levels of ammonia.

Officials also rescued 30 dogs from the sweltering heat outside as well as inside the home that was filled with roaches, mold and feces as well as garbage that was scattered throughout the rooms. Animal cruelty investigators also discovered three deceased dogs on the property.

The condition of the home was bleak for the animals living here, according to SPCA.

Some of the animals were suffering from severe hair loss, emaciation or multiple untreated injuries including one dog’s X-ray that indicated he had been repeatedly shot with a BB gun.

All of the animals have been transported by Houston SPCA teams to their campus where they will receive individualized exams and care from their veterinary and animal care staff before they are evaluated for their foster or adoption programs.

The Houston SPCA now has legal custody of the animals from this rescue after the owner cooperated with the animal cruelty investigations team and agreed to have them placed into the animal rescue’s care.

To report animal cruelty or an animals in distress, especially during this incredulous heat wave, please call 713-869-SPCA (7722).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

