Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2022:

  • May, Thad Anthony Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gomez, Jeidy Carolina – Order Setting Aside Bond – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 years of age
  • Wyble, Brandon Denzel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Sanchez, Cesar – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Lewis, Jordan Alexandria – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Moreno, Rene – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Winters, Eddie Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
  • Moreno, Rene Badillo – Driving While Intoxicated, second (no mugshot)
  • Sanchez, Cesar – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

