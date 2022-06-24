Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 22, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 22, 2022:
- May, Thad Anthony Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gomez, Jeidy Carolina – Order Setting Aside Bond – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 years of age
- Wyble, Brandon Denzel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Sanchez, Cesar – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Lewis, Jordan Alexandria – Driving While Intoxicated
- Moreno, Rene – Probation Violation-Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Winters, Eddie Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
- Moreno, Rene Badillo – Driving While Intoxicated, second (no mugshot)
- Sanchez, Cesar – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)