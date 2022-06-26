Business Spotlight: Pro-Tech Diagnostics & Repair

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

Pro-Tech Diagnostics & Repair

2219 State Highway 105 E, Moss Hill

Contact person: David Lott, owner

Contact information: 936-334-5042, protechdiagnostics@outlook.com

1. COMPANY PROFILE

It all started with me being raised in a shop around fast cars, trucks, and drag racing. It’s always been in my blood to fix cars and trucks. I’ve been working on trucks for over 22 years with my dad, who owned a performance diesel mechanics shop in Houston. I moved to Liberty County 17 years ago and made the trip every day back and forth to the north side of Houston, but Liberty County was my home before I even knew it, particularly since it is where I met my wife, Jayda, and where we built a home. I decided to start a shop in September 2021 and here we are now serving several surrounding counties. This is a family owned and operated business that provides automotive and diesel diagnostics, engine replacement and/or repair, suspension repair and/or upgrades, and air conditioning work.

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

I just opened the business nearly a year ago and I have been blessed with a lot of business since that time, including fleet vehicles for commercial customers and buses for a local school district. I have already added assistant mechanics and hope to grow to the point where I can add more.

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

I haven’t joined any of the chambers of commerce yet, but I hope to in the future. My wife and I are actively involved in our community of Moss Hill and are members of New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty. Our sons attend Hardin ISD schools, so we are involved in athletics programs with them. We also have sponsored some local youth athletic leagues.

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

The strengths of this community are its people and the bonds of friendship. It’s still a place where people seem to know and care about each other. My wife and I love the small-town feel of Liberty County and hope it never loses that charm as it grows. One way that it could improve is through the creation of industrial jobs that pay a decent wage for Liberty County residents.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

Simply put, the saying “There’s never enough time to do it right, but there’s always enough time to do it over.” I always strive to do it right the first time so that it doesn’t have to be done again. Of course, we all suffer failures that are out of our control but there is no excuse for a lazy work ethic and a lack of attention to detail.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

Currently we are utilizing Facebook, but word of mouth is what we rely on at this time. It makes more of an impact to hear from your community in person. Our Facebook page is Pro-Tech Diagnostics & Repair if you’re interested in checking out some of our daily updates and pictures of the work we do. We are grateful to Bluebonnet News for giving local businesses this platform to share information about our services.

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

We strive to be the best at everything we do. I think we will continue to be blessed with new customers as word spreads about the quality of our work and the confidence our customers place in us. We know how important it is to have reliable transportation in this rural county, and that starts with having a mechanic you can trust. With honesty, integrity, and dedication, we strive to help customers get back in their vehicles as quickly as possible. Customer satisfaction is our #1 goal!

