Jimmy Gene Werner, 51, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Coldspring, Texas. Jimmy was born December 20, 1970, in Houston, Texas, to parents Ralph Leroy Werner, Sr. and Joyce Faye Barnett Werner.

Jimmy spent his younger years in Channelview where he attended Channelview schools graduating in 1989. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and playing basketball with the kids. He worked for Rhodia Chemical.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Werner. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Werner; father, Ralph Werner; daughters, Shelby Werner and Charci Balinski; son, Tyler Werner; sisters Cherry Forehand, Crystal Werner; brothers, Ralph Werner, Cody Werner, Jerry Mitchell; grandchildren, Ryder, Elaina, Reagan, Griffin and Brody.

Services for Jimmy will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

