Charlie Willard Sackett, 102, of Porter, passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born in Dayton to parents Charlie Rufus Sackett and Ida Ruby Hornbeck Sackett.

Mr. Sackett grew up in Dayton and served in United States Army during WWII as Platoon Sergeant. He was married to the love of his life, Marjorie for 80 years.

Charlie was preceded in death by his siblings, John L. Sackett, Ruby Laura Alexander, Jewel L. Dever and grandson, Justin Sackett. He is survived by his wife, Margorie; sons, Charles Sackett and wife Linda, Ronnie Sackett and wife Beverly, Elton Sackett and wife Linda, Darryl Sackett and wife Evelyn and Dennis Sackett; sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Sackett will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

