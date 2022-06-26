Brenda Sue Ermel, 72, of Hardin, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022 after a lengthy illness .She was born on April 27, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John Morris Swartz and Joyce Inez Henley. She lived in Channelview, TX many years as well.

Mrs. Ermel was a Master Gardener and retired from Vaughs Nursery. She loved planting flowers and planting trees and tending the beautiful gardens she designed. Everything she touched bloomed beautifully. She was into photography her entire life and loved taking pictures of nature and her family. She always had photo albums with her to show off her grandkids and family.

She enjoyed feeding and caring for her many animals, domestic and wild. She had a huge heart. She loved to talk and visit and tell stories about old times. Brenda loved God, family and nature.

Mrs. Ermel is preceded in death by her parents, John Morris Swartz and Joyce Inez Gillespie and step father W.R. Gillespie; brothers, Mike Swartz and Steve Swartz; sister Beckey Swartz; father-in-law, Conrad Ermel and mother-in-law Joyce Ermel.

Those left to cherish her memory are her wonderful husband of 36 years C.L, Ermel of Hardin, TX; son, Ray Jackson Jr. of Uvalde, TX; daughter Jennifer Jackson of Hardin, TX: brother, Daniel “Pete” Swartz of Bastrop, TX; brother-in-law Thomas Ermel and wife Jo of Hunnington, TX and their three children, brother-in-law, Dennis Ermel of Kenefic, TX and uncle and aunt Jack and Sue Fitzwater; grandaughters, Josie Meadows and husband Dustin, Madi McRaven and fiance Shaun, Ariel Jackson, Caitlyn Jackson, Kirstyn Jackson, and Kaydence Jackson; grandsons, Taylor and Douglas Cody; great grandchildren, Josylin, Layla, Atlas, Kash, Ryleigh, Gage, Elijah, and Alivia, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews she loved very dearly and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held in a couple of weeks. Please call her daughter Jennifer at 832-935-4243 if you would like to attend.

