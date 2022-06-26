Patricia Ann Harrison, 71, also known as “Pat” or Patricia to her friends gained her angel wings on Wednesday, June 22, 2002 surround by her loving family. Mrs. Harrison was born on September 25, 1950 in Houston, Texas to Willie Ben Collins and Betty Jeanine Bond Collins.

She was a graduate of Hull-Daisetta High School Class of 1969 as well as Lamar University Class of 2000. Mrs. Harrison is retired from Hull-Daisetta ISD after 30 years of service as a teacher. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church in Daisetta holding positions on multiple church committees. Mrs. Harrison loved to play bingo, shop, and play with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She especially loved her dog Phoebe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John R. “Cotton” Harrison; and brother, Robert Lynn Collins.

Mrs. Harrison is survived by her daughter, Teresa and husband Shelby Camp of Thicket, Texas; brother, Billy Ray and wife Patty Collins of Clyde, Texas; brother-in-law, Tommy and wife Gaynell Harrison of Daisetta, Texas and Joe and wife Diana Harrison of Raywood, Texas; grandchildren, Kody and wife Megan Camp, Jenni Camp, and Maddy Camp all of Thicket, Texas; great grand-children, Karter and Krew Camp and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 between 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, Texas. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta, Texas with Rev. Leslie Gaines and Peter Hutchinson officiating. Intermet will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mrs. Harrison as pallbearers are Kody Camp, David McClusky, Bill Sims, David Collins, J.C. Collins and James Collins.

Honorary pallbearers are Karter Camp, Krew Camp, Tommy Harrison, Joe Harrison, Shelby Camp, Sr., Billy Ray Collins and Vorice Baucum.

If you would like to help make a difference and keep her memory alive, please consider making a donation to the American Stroke Association in her name.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

