Edna Mae McClendon, 81, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, she was born on Tuesday, May 6, 1941, in Romayor, Texas to Emmett Toran and Esterine McCardell, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Edna was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Lawrence McClendon, son, Nathan Earl Toran, sister, Essie V. Harrison. Left to cherish her memory is her loving sons, David Toran, James McClendon and daughter, Cynthia McClendon; brothers, James Emmett Toran, Lester Toran and sister, Yancy Toran; grandchildren, Adrian, Chelsee, Alicia, Danielle, Taylor, and Kenya; great-grandchildren Royal, D’marion, Dylan, Ashton, and Kenya; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Edna Mae will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday July 2, 2022, from 2 pm to 3 pm. Funeral Services following at 3 pm Interment for Edna Mae will immediately follow at Dolen Cemetery.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna Mae (Toran) McClendon, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

