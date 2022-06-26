Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 23, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2022:

  • Mata, Arturo Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Edmonson, Brooke Ariel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Dorsey, Kaylin – Robbery
  • Bills, Khristen Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Jackson, Charles Walter – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Porter, Angela Mary – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Milan, Anferee Dequell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Delcid-Fernandez, Quivin Sarahi – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License
