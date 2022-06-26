Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2022:
- Mata, Arturo Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Edmonson, Brooke Ariel – Possession of Marijuana
- Dorsey, Kaylin – Robbery
- Bills, Khristen Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Jackson, Charles Walter – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Porter, Angela Mary – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Milan, Anferee Dequell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Delcid-Fernandez, Quivin Sarahi – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License