Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 23, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 23, 2022:

Mata, Arturo Jr. – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Edmonson, Brooke Ariel – Possession of Marijuana

Dorsey, Kaylin – Robbery

Bills, Khristen Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Jackson, Charles Walter – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Porter, Angela Mary – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Milan, Anferee Dequell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Delcid-Fernandez, Quivin Sarahi – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License

Bills, Khristen Daniel Delcid-Fernandez, Quivin Sarahi Dorsey, Kaylin Edmonson, Brooke Ariel Jackson, Charles Walter Mata, Arturo Jr. Milan, Anferee Dequell Porter, Angela Mary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

