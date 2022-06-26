Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 24, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 24, 2022:

  • Polk, Robbie Herschel – Driving While License Invalid
  • Bridges, Crystal Gail – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Acevedo, Talia Lucely – Public Order Crimes Class C
  • Welker, Brian Thomas – Public Intoxication
  • Peres, Joaquin – Assault of a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Cook, Dezman Jaran – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14 (two counts)
  • Drinkard, Dustin Eugene – Theft of Property with previous convictions (two counts)
  • Watson, Juli Renaye – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Tanner, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon
  • Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Thompson, Mark Allen – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Abraham, Franklin – Speeding, Failure to Display Driver’s License and Public Intoxication
Abraham, Franklin
Acevedo, Talia Lucely
Cook, Dezman Jaran
Deshazo, Michael Paul
Drinkard, Dustin Eugene
Peres, Joaquin
Tanner, Heather Nicole
Thompson, Mark Allen
Watson, Juli Renaye
Welker, Brian Thomas

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.