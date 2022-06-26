Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 24, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 24, 2022:

Polk, Robbie Herschel – Driving While License Invalid

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Acevedo, Talia Lucely – Public Order Crimes Class C

Welker, Brian Thomas – Public Intoxication

Peres, Joaquin – Assault of a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cook, Dezman Jaran – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14 (two counts)

Drinkard, Dustin Eugene – Theft of Property with previous convictions (two counts)

Watson, Juli Renaye – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Tanner, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon

Deshazo, Michael Paul – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Thompson, Mark Allen – Driving While License Invalid, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Abraham, Franklin – Speeding, Failure to Display Driver’s License and Public Intoxication

