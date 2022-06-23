Jones Public Library partners with Dayton ISD for bilingual story time By Bluebonnet News - June 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter Jones Public Library has had a BLAST this Summer with their annual collaboration with the Dayton ISD Bilingual Enrichment Program. This year, 20 students enjoyed a weekly bilingual storytime held at the Jones Public Library. Each week there are songs, books, games, and crafts. This collaboration, the brainchild of Director of Multilingual Programs Abigail Cumbie, is in its 4th year and is always a highlight of the summer for students, teachers, and library staff alike. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...