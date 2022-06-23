Paula Jean Fregia,72, entered into heaven on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Ms. Fregia was born on November 11, 1949 to the late Owen Duke Gilbreath and Eddie Louise Willie.

Ms. Paula is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gary Fregia, Don Jones, and Gerald Barnhart; brothers, Robert Lynn Gilbreath, Steve Gilbreath, Ricky Gilbreath, and Johnny Gilbreath.

Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Gary Fregia and wife Laura of Woodville, TX, Joey Fregia and wife Cindy of Batson, TX, and Scottie Fregia of Daisetta, TX; daughter, Sarah Jones of Daisetta, TX; brothers, Carl Gilbreath and wife Marilyn of Dickinson, TX; sister, Judy Gilbreath of Mount Belvieu, TX; 7 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services. Memorial will be set for a later date.

