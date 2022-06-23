Christy Weaver, 47, gained her angel wings on June 16, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1974 to Jerry Guedry and the late Patricia Guedry in Alvin, TX.

Christy was employed with Creekside Nursery as Ranch Manager where she spent most of her days being in the outdoor. She loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and swimming in her pool on those hot summer days. Her family meant everything to her and especially being a Mammie to her wonderful grand-children. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

Christy is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Guedry; grandparents, Everett and Anna Jean Guedry.

Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Jerry Guedry of Batson, TX; husband, Gerald Weaver of Batson, TX; son, Jerisan Lee Weaver of Batson, TX; daughter, Kayla Siros and husband Jason of Batson, TX; grandchildren, Blakelee, Kooper, and Kali Siros. Christy is survived by numerous family and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 5:00 pm- 8:30 pm, at Faith and Family Chapel.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, TX with Rev. Butch Perkins, Rev. Tolbert Hudspeth, and Rev. Lee Gruver officiating. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.Honoring Christy as pallbearers are Jerisan Weaver, Jason Siros, Dakota Gorden, Tristan Clark, Hunter Johnston, and Brenton Webb.Honorary pallbearer is Kooper Siros.

