Michael Anthony Jenkins, 31, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Houston. He was born on September 26, 1990, in Manchester, Connecticut, to David and Roberta Douglass Jenkins. Michael graduated from Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, with the class of 2009. He earned his Bachelor’s in Political Science, of which he was extremely proud, from Austin Peay State University in 2013.

Michael worked as a Legislative Affairs and Media Relations Manager and was a public servant for the non-profit Cenikor Foundation in Houston for the past year. His leadership at Cenikor in legislative affairs increased their funding by millions of dollars which made it possible to help over a thousand clients. One of Michael’s greatest accomplishments was being able to assist over a thousand Texans in receiving their COVID benefits. He was also the co-owner of Texas Hometown Strategies with his close friend Bryan Rivera, and was instrumental in political canvassing since 2020.

Michael was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was a member of BridgePoint Bible Church and a former member of Old River Baptist Church and Spring Creek Baptist Church. Michael began his political career with the Young Republicans of Tennessee. He was a member of Young Republicans in Galveston County and served as the Precinct Chair.

Michael was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and friend to so many. He was intelligent, honest, and analytical in everything that he did. He was passionate about history, geography, and government which radiated through the work that he did for others. Outside of working, Michael was an avid fan of Pokémon, Harry Potter, Marvel, Back to the Future, and Star Wars. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert J. Young, Barbara D. Young, and William C. Douglass; his cousins Christopher S. Carroll and Hunter Douglass; and Brady S. Jenkins. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Jessie Knapp Jenkins of Houston; his son Pearce Brannigan Jenkins; his parents David and Roberta Jenkins of Clarksville; his sisters Megan A. Jenkins of Knoxville and Kiana J. Jenkins of Clarksville; his nephew Elias Jenkins; his grandmother Barbara A. Douglass of Opelika; his godparents Christine Banavige of New Britain and Brian Flanders of Southern Pines; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409 in Old River-Winfree, officiated by Pastor Wes Hinote. In paying homage to the unique personality and vibrancy of Michael’s life, the family is requesting that funeral guests not be concerned with wearing dark colored clothing. Please celebrate his life by wearing colors that represented who he was: patriotic, your favorite holiday shirt, or even the craziest colored socks that you own.

There will be no burial afterward. Michael’s family has honored his wishes and will have him cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s honor to the Cenikor Foundation, 11931 Wickchester Lane, Houston, Texas 77043 or by visiting http://www.cenikor.org/donate to donate online.

