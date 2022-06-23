Harvey Earl Parrott, 54, of Silsbee, passed away June 19, 2022, at home. He was born August 1, 1967, in New York state to parents Jerry C. Parrott and Eva L. Laird Parrott.

Harvey was preceded in death by his father, Jerry C. Parrott; his brothers and sisters, Helen Jackson, Eva Southall, Ivy Parrott and Jerry Parrott. He is survived by his mother, Eva Parrott; his brother, Mark Parrott; his sisters, Paula Webb, Thelma Clark, and Peggy Pittman; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Harvey will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Blizzard officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

