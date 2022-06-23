Dustin Paul LaField, 36, of Crosby, passed away on June 19, 2022 in Humble, Texas. Dustin was born April 29, 1986 in Houston, Texas to parents, Ronald LaField and Betty Myres.

Dustin had lived in Crosby most of his life where he attended Crosby schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crosby. Dustin worked as an appliance installer for Texas Home Pro Company. He was a hard worker but in his free time he enjoyed fishing and riding four wheelers. Most of all he loved hanging out with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Chancey LaField; his parents, Ronald LaField and Betty Myres; his children, Tara LaField, Todd LaField, and Trevor LaField; brothers, Jason Jones and wife Nichole and Billy LaField; sisters, Penny Hubler and husband Davyd, Crystal LaField, Amy Barton and husband James; mother and father-in-law, Tom and Donna Smith; brother-in-law, Stephen Fitch; sisters-in-law, Nicolle Eng and husband Landon and Maddison Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Service for Dustin will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 27, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Crosby with Pastor Joshua Seale officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 615 Runneburg Rd., Crosby, Texas 77532. Interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

