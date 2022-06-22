Staycationing this year? Try some of these Southeast Texas destinations

With the rising costs of fuel and food putting a squeeze on families’ budgets, many people are rethinking their vacation plans and opting for staycations close to home. Libraries offer summer reading programs with an abundance of activities for young children and teens, so be sure to check with the library in your community. If you are looking for more staycation and weekend activities and hope to avoid the traffic in Houston, Bluebonnet News has compiled a list of some of the top attractions that can be found in Liberty, Polk, Chambers, San Jacinto, East Montgomery and Jefferson counties.

LIBERTY COUNTY

Texan Theater – Before multi-screen theaters, movie-goers flocked to single-screen theaters like the Texan Theater in Cleveland. Many of these historic theaters have been lost to time, but no so in Cleveland where the thriving Texan Theater offers new release movies each week. With cheaper ticket and snack prices, and historic ambiance, the Texan Theater is a great place to catch the latest blockbuster movies. Recent releases included Jurassic World: Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick. Ticket prices are $6 for ages 12 to 64, $3 for ages 3 through 11, and $3 for ages 65 and older. Matinee showtimes are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m.; non-matinee showtimes are Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 4 p.m. For more information, call 281-592-6464. The theater is located at 102 E. Houston St., Cleveland.

The historic Texan Theater, located at 102 E. Houston St. in Cleveland, was once called the Texas Theater. The theater first opened around 1933 and was owned by John G. Long of Bay City, Texas. Today, it is owned by Clint and Dana Pendleton.

Sam Houston Center – The museum is open from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the Sam Houston Center, the grounds of the Center feature historic buildings and homes including the Price Daniel home, the former home of the late Texas Governor Price Daniel of Liberty. The Price Daniel House, as well as the Norman House built in Liberty in 1883, are open for tours if scheduled two weeks in advance. The Rotary Building will be open by request. The Gillard-Duncan Home and the former St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, which are part of the grounds, are closed at this time. The Sam Houston Center holds a wealth of historic artifacts from the 10-county region it serves. It also houses a museum that features a timeline from prehistoric through modern times. Mammoth and mastodon teeth, as well as arrow points/heads, that were collected from the area, original documents and artifacts from every time era are on display in the museum. The boiler from the Mary Conley Riverboat can be seen from the main building. The boiler was salvaged from the Trinity River where the riverboat sank in 1873. The Sam Houston Center is located at 650 FM 1011, Liberty, and can be reached by phone at 936-336-8821. The Sam Houston Center is part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

The Sam Houston Center is located on FM 1011 in Liberty. (Photo courtesy of the Texas State Library and Archives)

Cleveland Historical Museum – If you are interested in the history of Cleveland, you will find a lot of it compiled in collections at Cleveland Historical Museum, located at 203 E. Booth St., next to Cleveland Fire Station. Old photographs, newspapers, documents, memorabilia, furniture, and other items make up the exhibits. The museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free. Call 281-659-2200 for more information.

(part of the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge) – This 800-acre lake is a paradise for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. The lake is a large cypress swamp that is ideal for fishing, hiking, birding, and boating activities. The park is open every day of the week from sunrise to sunset. If you go, here are some musts: Stay hydrated, bring plenty of water and wearing closed-toe shoes as you may encounter snakes and other wildlife. The lake is located on CR 417 in Dayton, off FM 1409. Look for the signs as you travel along these roadways. Knobby Knees Hiking Trail (also part of the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge) – Inside Liberty Municipal Park is a connection to a roughly eight-mile hiking trail that ventures as far as the Trinity River. Currently, with the dry weather conditions, this trail is dry and accessible in all areas. However, if you go, please be sure to take a friend and plenty of water. Cell phone reception is sketchy in some areas of the trail, so you might not be able to call for help if needed. There are no bathroom facilities along the trail, so come prepared.

The Colbert Tigers had festive purple and gold uniforms for their school band and sports teams. Some of the items are on display at the Annie E. Colbert-Rosenwald School Museum in Dayton.

Faux Real Trade Days – While it is only held one weekend per month, Faux Real Trade Days is fun for the entire family. More than 300 vendors offer a wide variety of items from antiques, clothing, knives, toys, yard art and food items. Admission and parking are free. The next Trade Days will be on the weekend of June 24-26 at the TVE Fairgrounds in Liberty. For more information, follow Faux Real Trade Days on Facebook.

Stuart Marcus zooms in on moths that were lured to lighted white sheets for Moth Night Out at the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge in Liberty as Texas Country Reporter Bob Phillips and wife, Kelli, look on.

105 Motor Speedway – If you are a fan of car racing, there are shows nearly every Saturday night in Cleveland. Located at 1288 Fostoria Road, 105 Motor Speedway is where you can watch dirt racetrack racing while enjoying hot dogs and other events sold at the concession stand. Admission is $15 for ages 13 through 64, $10 for kids 5-12 and seniors 65 and older. Kids under 4 are free. Coolers are permitted for an additional $10 (no glass). If you go, consider taking along ear protection as the cars are loud and the action is close to the bleacher seating.

HARDIN COUNTY

The Museum of Hardin County – Located at 830 S. Maple St. in Kountze, Texas, the Museum of Hardin County features exhibits and photos related to the early history of Hardin County. The museum is operated by the Hardin County Historical Society and is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, or by appointment. For more information, call 409-246-8434.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

Old Jail Museum – Coldspring, Texas, is home to the Old Jail Museum at 200 Slade St. The museum was created in the old county jail that dates back to 1887 and has since been restored. Inside the jail are other relics from the turn-of-the-century. Tours are available for free (donations accepted) on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After you have viewed the historic jail, be sure to walk around the town square in downtown Coldspring where you can browse in shops and have lunch. Your visit should also include a stop at the San Jacinto County Courthouse (see information below). For more information, call 936-653-2009.

POLK COUNTY

Lake Livingston State Park –Lake Livingston, one of the largest manmade lakes in the state of Texas, has a 635-acre park on 300 State Park Road 65 in Livingston. The park has family-friendly activities of swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, birding, camping, biking, picnicking, and geocaching. Camping options range from tent and RV sites, and screened shelters for rent. There are playgrounds, a lookout tower, fishing pier and a park store. The entrance fee is $6 per day for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Members of the Livingston Art League have their work on display through July 1 at the Polk County Museum in Livingston.

W.T. Carter Engine #5 – In Livingston, located next to the city’s public library, is a static history display managed by the Polk County Heritage Society that features the W.T. Carter Engine #5, the Jonas Davis Cabin and the Victorian House. While the buildings are not open to the public, they are free to view from the exterior.

Photo courtesy of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas

Johnson’s Rock Shop – Most children at one time in their life have had an interest in rocks and gemstones. Even if you think you have outgrown a love of rocks, it will be rekindled after visiting Johnson’s Rock Shop outside of Livingston. The shop features stones, gems and minerals from all around the world, some of which are used for carving and jewelry making items sold in the gift shop, and one of the largest petrified paleo palm trees in existence. The complex of 10 separate buildings is set up like a country village, and people can take a leisurely stroll at their own pace through them all, admiring the variety of rocks in each. Items are available for sale in nearly every building, including the popular bathtub of gemstones where children can fill up a bag of stones for just a few bucks. Johnson’s Rock Shop also has a museum and music room. The business was founded by the late Otis and Margie Johnson and is now operated by their children. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday. The shop also is closed every February to allow the Johnson family to attend the international market and replenish their supplies. There is no cost to visit. Purchases at the gift shop are available by cash or check only (no credit/debit card payments). If you go, bring your own snacks and drinks as only bottles of water are sold in the gift shop. If you are traveling from a distance, call first as this is a family-owned and operated businesses and emergencies occasionally arise. The shop is located off SH 190 in the Indian Springs Lake Estates subdivision. Once you turn east into the subdivision, take the first left and then look for small yellow signs that will direct you. For information, call 936-653-4438. If you are driving through Livingston on your way to the rock shop, be sure to stop by the Courthouse Whistle Stop Café where an actual buffalo head is mounted on a wall inside the café.

Johnson’s Rock Shop Johnson’s Rock Shop

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex – If you are looking for a place to cool off from the summer heat, try the Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex’s wave pool in Mont Belvieu. The wave pool has shaded areas, sand volleyball court, children’s play area, snack bar, life jacket rentals for non-swimmers, free inner tubes for swimmers, lounge chairs, picnic tables, locker rentals and public restrooms. The wave pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 14. For people living within Barbers Hill ISD, the daily entry fee is free for kids 2 and under, $8 for kids 3 to 11, $10 for 12 to 64, and $5 for seniors 65 and older or active military or civil service. For out-of-district guests, the price is free for kids 2 and under, $16 for kids 3 to 11, $20 for ages 12 to 64, and $10 for seniors 65 and older or active military or civil service. Season passes are also available. No pets are allowed. Dive-in movies will be held this summer on July 16 and Aug. 6 (tickets are $5 per person and are limited). Upcoming summer camps for children ages 6-12 are available through the Eagle Pointe Golf Club. The dates are June 28-30, July 12-14, and July 26-28. You can sign up or inquire about the camps in the Golf Pro Shop. For more information, go online to https://www.golfeaglepointe.com/ Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex is located at 2440 Eagle Pointe Drive, Mont Belvieu.

One of the displays in the Chambers County Museum is shown in this photo courtesy of the museum.

Larry’s Trade Days – If you like shopping for unique items, be sure to stop by Larry’s Trade Days, located at Exit 829 on I-10 in Winnie. This flea market boasts 500 vendors for markets held on the first weekend after the first Monday of each month. Upcoming markets will be on July 8-10, Aug. 5-7, and Sept. 9-11. For more information, call 409-296-3300.

Dr. Schillings’ office Chambers Home

Fort Anahuac Park – The Chambers County Historic Commission recently erected the First Stand statues that tell the story of Fort Anahuac. It was the site of the first skirmish in the Battle for Texas, prior to the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. The park is always open for birding, fishing, camping, nature trails, boating. Fort Anahuac Park is located at 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac. For more information, call 409-267-2409.

EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Big Rivers Water Park – A short drive from Cleveland is the Big Rivers Water Park at 23101 State Highway 242 in New Caney. More than a traditional water park, Big Rivers Water Park offers River Racer chutes where people can race alongside up to five friends; Wild Isle, a floating waterpark and challenge course; Hawk’s Glide, a zip line course; and Eagle Challenge, a ropes and zip line challenge course. For tickets and information, go online to https://bigriverswaterpark.com/#

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Gator Country – Home to a former resident of Liberty County – Big Tex, the largest live-removed gator ever captured in Texas. At the time of his capture in 2016, he measured in at 13-feet 8-inches. Being well-fed in captivity at his new home at Gator Country in Beaumont, Big Tex has added three more inches to his length. In addition to Big Tex, the facility has roughly 600 other gators, including Big Al. Gator Country has live feeding shows daily with general admission ticket prices at $14 for children 3 through 12, and $17 for guests age 13 and older. A petting zoo and tortoises provide more activities for children. Gator Country is located at 21159 FM 365, Beaumont. For more information, go online to https://www.gatorrescue.com/

Big Tex (Photo courtesy of Gator Country)

Jefferson County also has several other notable attractions such as the Fire Museum of Texas, Spindletop Museum, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Beaumont Botanical Gardens, Texas Energy Museum, Beaumont Children’s Museum, Edison Museum, Museum of the Gulf Coast, Sea Rim State Park, John Jay French Museum, Tyrrell Park, McFaddin Beach, Babe Didrickson Zaharias Museum, Dutch Windmill Museum, Riverfront Park, Walter Umphrey State Park and Neches River Adventures.

Can you recommend other places in these counties? If so, Bluebonnet News would like to hear from you. Email your suggestion to editor@bluebonnetnews.com.

