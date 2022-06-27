Charlotte Gay Andrews, age 75, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born January 14, 1947, in Houston, Texas to parents Noah and Evie Whitener who preceded her in death along with her husband, Charles Ray Andrews.

Survivors include her daughters, Allison McClain McCowan and Nancy Elaine McClain-Collins; step-daughter, Melissa Guy; daughter-in-law, Kristin McClain; sons, Jay Halford McClain and James J. Andrew McClain; step-son, Charles Andrews; sons-in-law, Travis McCowan and Dean Collins; sister, Nancy Laura Mays; brother, James Clark Whitener; grandchildren, Victoria Maria McClain, Camden McClain, Andrew “Drew” McClain, Jack McCowan, Taylor, Adam, Bryce, Weston McClain, Grace McClain, Maggie McCowan, Kolton Collins, Kameron Collins, Forrest Andrews, and Baliegh Andrews; great-grandchildren, Yasaih Mexicano, and Christian Mexicano, Jr.; other survivors, Caren Dodd, Rachel Dodd, Ryan Dodd, Garett Dodd, Liam Dodd, Willow Dodd, and Rory Dodd; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Liberty Church, Cleveland, Texas with Frieda White officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jay Halford McClain, James J. Andrew “Andy” McClain, Travis McCowan, Dean Collins, Camden McClain, Andrew “Drew” McClain, Jack McCowan, and Forrest Andrews.

