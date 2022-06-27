Jerry Lee Smith, 67, of Channelview passed away June 23, 2022 in Liberty, Texas. Jerry was born September 15, 1954, in Texas City to parents Tommie Lee Smith and Dorothy Jeanne Spiers Smith.

Jerry attended North Shore Senior High graduating in 1973. He proudly served in the United States Navy for six years and worked as an electrician. He loved fishing and watching the Houston Texans. Jerry graduated from San Jacinto College, North Campus in 2005. He helped many people in the last 25 years with their sobriety journey.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Tommie Lee Smith; his mother, Dorothy Jeanne Smith; and his sister, Linda Jeane Dawkins.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Athena Lee Melton of Deer Park; his sister, Sandra Faye Clark and husband Benny of Caldwell; his brother, Bobby Wayne Smith of Houston; his brother-in-law, Marlon Dawkins of Crosby; several nieces, nephews, including Melanie Forbes of Dayton.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

