Jay Denton McMullan, 56, passed away on June 22, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas. He was born on February 1, 1966 to Joe D. McMullan, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Davis McMullan. After graduating from Liberty High School, Jay began working in construction, where he held many positions from rigging foreman to his most recent position as a crane operator for Pro Formance in Conroe, Texas.

Jay is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe D. McMullan, Sr. and Althea McMullan; his maternal grandparents, R.A. and Evelyn Davis; his parents, Joe D. McMullan Jr. and Mary Evelyn McMullan; his son, Blaz Denton McMullan; and his brother, Randy McMullan.

Left to cherish Jay’s memory are his daughters, Krishina Allen and husband, Cody; Kasha Giles and companion, Alex Cole; and Baylee McMullan; his son, Chase McMullan; his sisters, Becky Kaemmerling and husband, Charles; Kathy McGlasson and husband, Kenny; his grandchildren, Mazie, Elodie, Pike, Waylon, Linc and Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Please join the family on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM for a Memorial Service in honor of Jay at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jay Denton McMullan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

