Uarda Georgia Coe Herndon was born on Thursday, October 6, 1927, at home in Liberty, Texas. Her doctor died the next day, which made for difficulty getting her birth certificate. She was born the forth child to Gabriel Herff Coe and Eunice Christiansen Coe.

Uarda was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wallace Lee Herndon, son Weston Lee Herndon, brothers Bruce, Leroy, and Herbert Coe, and 5 pre-born grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Holly and husband David Hargis, grandchildren Reese Herndon, Bailee Jo Patterson (Morgan), Savannah Herndon, and Ethan Herndon. Also surviving are nieces Judi Hodges, Jan Graham (Terry), Cathy O’Hara, Sharon Escobar (Eloy), Sissy Taylor (David), Jolisa Johnston, Kim Fenton, Deborah Greene, and Pam Cory, nephews Greg Coe (Charlene) and David Dillard, cousin Rhonda Robinson, three great-grandchildren, and her feline companion, Max.

As the youngest of 4 children and the only girl, Uarda was quite the tomboy. She played football and basketball. She hurt her knee playing football and finally got a long-needed knee replacement 20 years ago! Uarda was a Liberty High School cheerleader along with her best friends Joe Ann Hartel (Root) and Mary Jane Hartel (Ripkowski). She graduated from LHS in 1945.

Uarda was a Methodist in her early years and accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at a young age. In later years she went to Dogwood Baptist and North Main Baptist Church. She was so pleased that her husband, Wally felt comfortable attending the Baptist church with her as well.

Uarda was a housewife and wonderful mother. Sewing clothes for her children and cooking for her family were her great talents. She was also a caregiver to her mother for many years. Her favorite hobby was feeding and watching the birds from her sliding glass window. A great variety of birds visited her house each season throughout the years. But her absolute favorite bird was the cardinal. If you see a “red bird” think of Uarda!

Special thanks go to her caregivers over the past year from Kindred Hospice: Dr. Don Callens, Shelby Caldwell, Kim Slayton, Monica Arenas, Meagan Roebuck, Karen Havens, Rev. Ken Elzey, LaDonna Marks and Kerry Jackson. Pre-hospice her PA was Mary Poston. Ms. Uarda adored all these wonderful people!

A visitation will be held at 10am Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX 77575. A funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment will be at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty, TX following the funeral service.

Honoring the family as pallbearers are David Hargis, Steve Hargis, Resse Herndon, Eloy Escobar, Greg Coe and Lad Hight.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Uarda G. Herndon, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

