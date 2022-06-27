Dolly Faye Dill, 86, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was born on Thursday, April 9, 1936, in Cleveland, Texas to Sherman and Faye (Dovall) Wells, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Dolly was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Price Dill; brothers, Gayle (Jim) Wells, Sherman Kenneth Wells, and Billy Donald Wells; Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughter, Stella Keller, and husband Karl Keller; son, Mike Dill; grandsons, Billy Keller and wife Tiffany, and Karl Keller Jr; great-grandchildren, Karson Keller, Maddison Keller, Gemma Keller, Jakeb Copeland; along with many special nephews and nieces and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Dolly will be held at Neal Funeral Home on June 30, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Dolly will be on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Rural Shade Baptist Church at 10:00 am. Interment for Dolly will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery.

Rev. Greg Morris to officate.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolly Faye Dill, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

