Reynolds appointed interim city manager for Cleveland

The City of Cleveland has named Robert Reynolds the interim city manager, effective immediately. Reynolds is the director of the Cleveland Economic Development Corporation, a position he has held since February 2020. The appointment of Reynolds came at the Cleveland City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 28.

Reynolds has agreed to accept the position on a temporary basis for no additional compensation. He will continue to draw his regular salary and benefits as the EDC director.

As head of the EDC, Reynolds has been instrumental in bringing a number of industries and businesses to the Cleveland area and he will continue working on those projects while he steers the city with Mayor Richard Boyett and City Council’s guidance.

Prior to being named EDC director, Reynolds worked in residential and commercial construction, sales and managing sand and gravel pits. In the 1970s, he owned a residential and commercial construction company in the City of Houston. In the 1990s, when construction projects lagged, he went to work for PPG Paint, selling bulk paint to commercial and governmental customers. After 20 years of sales, he went to work for the late Paul Brockner, who owned B&B Aggregates in Cleveland. He also worked a short stint as the director of the Cleveland Civic Center and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

At Tuesday’s meeting, two new council members – Desiree David and Fred Terrell – were sworn into office. David won the Position 4 council seat formerly held by Delores Terry, who lost the seat in the May election. Terrell now holds Position 6 on the city council, which was previously held by Danny Lee, who was unable to seek reelection due to term limits.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the last for longtime city employee Angela Smith, who served as city secretary for a number of years and was recently appointed as interim city manager after the termination of former city manager Stacy Williams. Smith is taking a job with another city in the Houston area.

Jennifer Jeude is the deputy city secretary and will be the interim city secretary until a new city secretary is hired on with the city.

The new Cleveland City Council is comprised of Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters, Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Clay, Councilman Eddie Lowery, Mayor Richard Boyett, Councilwoman Desiree David and Councilman Fred Terrell. Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett thanks EDC Director Robert Reynolds for temporarily stepping up to lead the City as interim city manager. Once a city manager is hired on, Reynolds will return to his position at the EDC.

