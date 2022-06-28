Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 26, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2022:

Niemeyer, Noah Martin – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts)

Walker, Robert Bernard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Assault

Silcox, Gregory Allan – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Caplinger, Joshua Carter – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle

Delaney, Kevin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

