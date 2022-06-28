Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 26, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 26, 2022:

  • Niemeyer, Noah Martin – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts)
  • Walker, Robert Bernard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bonilla, Juan Jesus – Assault
  • Silcox, Gregory Allan – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Caplinger, Joshua Carter – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle
  • Delaney, Kevin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
Bonilla, Juan Jesus
Caplinger, Joshua Carter
Delaney, Kevin
Niemeyer, Noah Martin
Silcox, Gregory Allan
Walker, Robert Bernard Jr.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.