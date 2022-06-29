Suspicious death under investigation in Dayton

A body found in Dayton has been ruled suspicious and is being investigated by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

On Sunday night, around 8:14 p.m., LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton, Texas, regarding a deceased male. Deputies arrived on scene and found the man’s body in front of a wood structure. The deceased male was identified as Melvin Alexander Diaz-Munguia, 27.

Deputies suspected foul play, and investigators responded to the location. Witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected at that time.

An autopsy was requested, and it did confirm deputy and investigator suspicions in the death. LCSO investigators, Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Criminal Justice crime scene investigators returned to the property to continue the investigation. At that time, more evidence was collected in reference to the suspicious death. Follow-up interviews also were conducted.

While at the location, Jose Luis Garcia, 47, was arrested for Interference with Police Duties. Garcia resides in one of the houses located on the property where Diaz-Munguia was found.

Details of the investigation are being withheld at this time as it is ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.

